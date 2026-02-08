21,243 Shares in Simplify Barrier Income ETF $SBAR Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Barrier Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SBAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Barrier Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,517,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Simplify Barrier Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Barrier Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Barrier Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,842,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Barrier Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000.

Simplify Barrier Income ETF Stock Up 0.9%

SBAR stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.21. Simplify Barrier Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

Simplify Barrier Income ETF Profile

Simplify Exchange Traded Funds – Simplify Barrier Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Simplify Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, it invests directly, through derivatives and through other funds in stocks of companies operating across consumer discretionary, communication services, consumer staples, energy, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate and utilities sectors.

