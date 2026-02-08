B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $3.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 101.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $203.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.01 and its 200 day moving average is $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

