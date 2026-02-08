Plato Investment Management Ltd Purchases 4,156 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,489 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 381.3% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $29,000. City State Bank grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 69.2% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM stock opened at $196.86 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $92.11 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $219.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.64.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

