Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Purchased by Fidato Wealth LLC

Fidato Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 26.0% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,758,000 after buying an additional 2,506,352 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,008,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,374 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,221,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,182,000 after acquiring an additional 482,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 799,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,786,000 after acquiring an additional 406,742 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $301.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.49. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.