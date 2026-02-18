Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF $PALL

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 389.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 100,097 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,034,000 after buying an additional 38,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,540,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 43,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of PALL opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.93. abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $197.41.

About abrdn Physical Palladium Shares ETF

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s sponsor is ETF Securities USA LLC, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of ETF Securities Ltd.

