abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 27th

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

abrdn Global Income Fund stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Global Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCO. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 10.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

abrdn Global Income Fund (NYSE American: FCO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn’s global investment team, the fund pursues a diversified strategy across both fixed-income and equity markets. It is structured to deliver monthly distributions by combining income-generating securities with active portfolio management and selective use of leverage.

The fund’s core holdings typically include a broad range of global corporate bonds, convertible securities, preferred stocks and high-yield credit.

