Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,784 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 78.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,784 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Up 3.8%

NYSE VRT opened at $243.36 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $255.54. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 52.91% and a net margin of 13.03%.Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,444. This represents a 57.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

