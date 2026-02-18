Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock Price

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.30.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.67 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $150,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,611. This trade represents a 210.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 69,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $5,130,283.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 269,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,827,485.64. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3G Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $13,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 411.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 75,910 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: total revenue of $105.3M (up ~12%) and core revenue of $78.2M (up ~15%); GAAP EPS of $0.64 beat the Street consensus. Investors cheered the top?line growth and the EPS beat. GlobeNewswire: Q4 and FY2025 Results

Q4 results: total revenue of $105.3M (up ~12%) and core revenue of $78.2M (up ~15%); GAAP EPS of $0.64 beat the Street consensus. Investors cheered the top?line growth and the EPS beat. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases/authorization: the company repurchased $81.7M in 2025 and expanded its buyback authorization by $180M through May 1, 2027 — a clear shareholder?friendly move that tends to support the stock. TipRanks: Buyback Expansion & Outlook

Share repurchases/authorization: the company repurchased $81.7M in 2025 and expanded its buyback authorization by $180M through May 1, 2027 — a clear shareholder?friendly move that tends to support the stock. Positive Sentiment: 2026 outlook: management set an organic revenue growth target of 10%–19% for 2026 and said it will accelerate AI investments to drive agent productivity and growth — a signal of management confidence in scaling revenue. Seeking Alpha: 2026 Targets & AI

2026 outlook: management set an organic revenue growth target of 10%–19% for 2026 and said it will accelerate AI investments to drive agent productivity and growth — a signal of management confidence in scaling revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction and coverage: multiple outlets highlight the revenue beat and share buyback as drivers for today’s move; some analysts maintain a cautious stance (consensus “Hold” on recent coverage). Investing.com: Shares Jump on Revenue Beat AmericanBankingNews: Analyst Ratings

Market reaction and coverage: multiple outlets highlight the revenue beat and share buyback as drivers for today’s move; some analysts maintain a cautious stance (consensus “Hold” on recent coverage). Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available for details on margin dynamics and AI spend; read the transcript for nuance on expense timing and agent growth cadence. Seeking Alpha: Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call/transcript available for details on margin dynamics and AI spend; read the transcript for nuance on expense timing and agent growth cadence. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and valuation caveats: Q4 net income and EPS were down versus a year ago (net income $20.8M vs $23.8M; EPS $0.64 vs $0.79), and the stock trades at a high multiple (PE ~44.8), leaving limited margin for disappointment if growth or AI investments pressure near?term margins. (Background metrics provided in company snapshot.)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

