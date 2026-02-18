PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $25.66 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $25,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 66.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. This trade represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 23,545 shares of company stock worth $5,436,928 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $235.54 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $250.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.12 and a 200-day moving average of $223.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

