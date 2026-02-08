Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Jackson Square Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 276.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.10.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.81. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

