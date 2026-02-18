Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avnet (AVT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT):

1/31/2026 – Avnet was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2026 – Avnet was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

1/29/2026 – Avnet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Avnet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

Avnet, Inc (NASDAQ: AVT) is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet’s offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

