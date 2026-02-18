Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Avnet (AVT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Avnet (NASDAQ: AVT):
- 1/31/2026 – Avnet was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/30/2026 – Avnet was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 1/29/2026 – Avnet had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – Avnet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avnet Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.38%.
Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.
