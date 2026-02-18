Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 4,687 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.54. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $100.87 and a 1-year high of $137.89. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies involved in activities, such as banking, mortgage finance, consumer finance, specialized finance, investment banking and brokerage, asset management and custody, corporate lending, insurance, financial investment, and real estate (including real estate investment trusts).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.