CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRVO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CervoMed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research upgraded CervoMed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised CervoMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CervoMed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CervoMed in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CervoMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:CRVO opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. CervoMed has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CervoMed by 8,425,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 84,259 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CervoMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CervoMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CervoMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CervoMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

CervoMed Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for age-related neurologic disorders. Its lead drug candidate is neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, frontotemporal dementia, and ischemic stroke recovery. The company also develops EIP200 for central nervous system which is in preclinical trials. CervoMed Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

