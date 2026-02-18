GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on April 9th

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4856 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a 16.4% increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
GSK has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. GSK has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GSK to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.
GSK Stock Performance
NYSE:GSK opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. GSK has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $61.03.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 158,145 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in GSK by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,760 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in GSK by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 138,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 90,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,338,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.
GSK Company Profile
GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.
GSK’s core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.
