BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,729 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

