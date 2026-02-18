Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Holdings in Denison Mine Corp $DNN

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 164,336 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mine were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Denison Mine by 65.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Denison Mine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 954,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Denison Mine by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 240,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Denison Mine by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mine by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denison Mine alerts:

Denison Mine Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Denison Mine stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. Denison Mine Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mine in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Denison Mine

About Denison Mine

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company’s core business is the discovery, evaluation and advancement of high-grade uranium projects that can supply fuel for the global nuclear power industry.

Denison’s flagship asset is the 66.9%-owned Wheeler River Project, one of the largest undeveloped high-grade uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. In addition to Wheeler River, Denison holds interests in several other exploration properties across northern Saskatchewan and maintains a strategic partnership in the McClean Lake uranium mill, providing it with downstream processing capabilities for future production.

Founded in 1974, Denison Mines has accumulated decades of geological expertise in one of the world’s most prolific uranium districts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.