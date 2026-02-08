Ripple USD Price Up 0% Over Last Week (RLUSD)

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Ripple USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Ripple USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripple USD has a total market capitalization of $53.10 million and $175.01 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple USD Profile

Ripple USD’s total supply is 1,491,941,190 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple. Ripple USD’s official website is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin.

Ripple USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 1,491,941,190.12749898. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.99986115 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $196,900,268.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

