Walrus (WAL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.43 Million

Walrus (WAL) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Walrus has a market cap of $136.17 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Walrus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Walrus has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Walrus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,069.59 or 0.98811827 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Walrus Profile

Walrus’ launch date was March 24th, 2025. Walrus’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,609,791,667 tokens. The official message board for Walrus is discord.gg/walrusprotocol. Walrus’ official Twitter account is @walrusprotocol. Walrus’ official website is www.walrus.xyz.

Buying and Selling Walrus

According to CryptoCompare, “Walrus (WAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Sui Network platform. Walrus has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 1,609,791,667 in circulation. The last known price of Walrus is 0.08365348 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $7,749,705.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.walrus.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walrus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walrus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walrus using one of the exchanges listed above.

