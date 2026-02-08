CRYPGPT 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.69 Million (CRYPGPT)

CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. CRYPGPT has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $5.69 million worth of CRYPGPT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CRYPGPT has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CRYPGPT token can currently be purchased for $10.41 or 0.00014685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,069.59 or 0.98811827 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

CRYPGPT Token Profile

CRYPGPT was first traded on September 1st, 2025. CRYPGPT’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,430,103 tokens. CRYPGPT’s official Twitter account is @crypgpt_token. The Reddit community for CRYPGPT is https://reddit.com/r/https://www.instagram.com/crypgpt_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CRYPGPT is crypgpt.ai. The official message board for CRYPGPT is medium.com/@crypgpt_token/crypgpt-official-contract-ticker-update-announcement-6fa40c50246a.

Buying and Selling CRYPGPT

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CRYPGPT has a current supply of 900,000,000 with 20,237,902 in circulation. The last known price of CRYPGPT is 10.36329089 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,802,266.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypgpt.ai/.”

