Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOLS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLS opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solstice Advanced Mat has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

