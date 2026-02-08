Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

IMUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Chardan Capital upgraded Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Key Immunic News

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded Immunic to a “Strong?Buy” (reported by Zacks), a direct positive catalyst that can attract buyers and short?covering. Zacks Upgrade

Brookline Capital Management upgraded Immunic to a “Strong?Buy” (reported by Zacks), a direct positive catalyst that can attract buyers and short?covering. Positive Sentiment: Brookline’s FY2026 outlook is materially less negative than the consensus — the firm forecasts FY2026 EPS of ($0.46) versus the street consensus of about ($0.94) — signaling an improving earnings trajectory that may be interpreted positively by investors. MarketBeat Report

Brookline’s FY2026 outlook is materially less negative than the consensus — the firm forecasts FY2026 EPS of ($0.46) versus the street consensus of about ($0.94) — signaling an improving earnings trajectory that may be interpreted positively by investors. Neutral Sentiment: Brookline published detailed quarterly EPS forecasts (Q4 2025: -$0.12; Q1 2026: -$0.13; Q2 2026: -$0.12; Q3 2026: -$0.11; Q4 2026: -$0.10), providing investors with updated cadence for expected losses and potential milestones to watch. MarketBeat Forecasts

Brookline published detailed quarterly EPS forecasts (Q4 2025: -$0.12; Q1 2026: -$0.13; Q2 2026: -$0.12; Q3 2026: -$0.11; Q4 2026: -$0.10), providing investors with updated cadence for expected losses and potential milestones to watch. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrade and smaller projected losses, Immunic remains unprofitable with consensus and Brookline forecasts still negative; the company’s small market cap, low share price and relatively thin liquidity increase execution and stock?volatility risk for investors.

Institutional Trading of Immunic

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunic this week:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Immunic during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter worth about $170,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Immunic has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

