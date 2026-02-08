ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th.

ArcBest has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. ArcBest has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ArcBest to earn $9.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $112.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). ArcBest had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $972.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 26.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 5,940.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company’s asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

