Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Releases Earnings Results

Kone Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kone Oyj had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 8.48%.The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter.

Kone Oyj Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. Kone Oyj has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Kone Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kone Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Kone Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kone Oyj to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kone Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Kone Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj is a Finland-based company that designs, manufactures and services elevators, escalators and automatic building doors. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Espoo, Kone has grown into a global provider of people-flow solutions, supplying new equipment as well as modernization and maintenance services for a wide range of buildings, including residential, commercial, healthcare, retail and transportation facilities.

The company’s core activities include the engineering and installation of elevator and escalator systems, ongoing maintenance programs to ensure safety and uptime, and modernization of aging equipment to improve performance and energy efficiency.

