Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on February 23rd

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Ubiquiti has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

NYSE UI opened at $620.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $563.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.08. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $255.00 and a 12 month high of $803.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.80. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The company had revenue of $814.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi?Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti’s offerings are organized under several well?known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi?Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi?Fi, and product families targeting service?provider and point?to?point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud?enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

