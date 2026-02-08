Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.895-3.895 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 billion-$15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tokyo Electron currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $129.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.78 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.89. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $149.16.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 28.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) is a Japan-based manufacturer of equipment and services for the semiconductor and flat-panel display industries. The company develops, produces and sells a broad range of wafer fabrication tools used across front-end and back-end semiconductor processes, including equipment for etch, deposition, thermal processing, wafer cleaning and inspection, as well as production systems for advanced packaging and assembly. In addition to semiconductor tools, Tokyo Electron supplies production equipment and process solutions for flat-panel displays and related display technologies.

Beyond capital equipment, Tokyo Electron provides lifecycle services such as installation, maintenance, spare parts, process support and software solutions aimed at maximizing tool uptime and process yield.

