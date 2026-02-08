Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of RFI stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc (NYSE:RFI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in real estate securities. Managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, the fund employs a research?driven, flexible strategy designed to capture income and growth opportunities within the global real estate sector.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies, preferred and convertible securities, and other real estate-related fixed-income instruments.

