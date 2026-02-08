Kite (KITE) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. Kite has a market capitalization of $0.29 and approximately $54.22 million worth of Kite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kite has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kite coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,069.59 or 0.98811827 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kite

Kite’s launch date was November 2nd, 2025. Kite’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Kite’s official Twitter account is @gokiteai. The official message board for Kite is medium.com/@kiteai. Kite’s official website is gokite.ai.

Buying and Selling Kite

According to CryptoCompare, “Kite (KITE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Kite has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Kite is 0.15420654 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 202 active market(s) with $36,588,215.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gokite.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kite using one of the exchanges listed above.

