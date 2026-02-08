OpenLedger Self Reported Market Cap Hits $33.57 Million (OPEN)

OpenLedger (OPEN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One OpenLedger token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenLedger has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. OpenLedger has a market cap of $33.57 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of OpenLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenLedger alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,069.59 or 0.98811827 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About OpenLedger

OpenLedger’s launch date was September 8th, 2025. OpenLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,500,000 tokens. The official message board for OpenLedger is www.openledger.xyz/blog. OpenLedger’s official Twitter account is @openledgerhq. The official website for OpenLedger is www.openledger.xyz.

OpenLedger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenLedger (OPEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. OpenLedger has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of OpenLedger is 0.15515189 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $12,257,796.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openledger.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.