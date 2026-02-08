B3 (Base) (B3) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

B3 (Base) (B3) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, B3 (Base) has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One B3 (Base) token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. B3 (Base) has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,069.59 or 0.98811827 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About B3 (Base)

B3 (Base) launched on February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. B3 (Base)’s official website is b3.fun. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun.

B3 (Base) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 31,909,177,083 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.00052374 USD and is down -4.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $1,468,578.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3 (Base) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B3 (Base) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

