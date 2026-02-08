Critical Survey: KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KORU Medical Systems and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 1 1 3 1 2.67 Health Catalyst 1 8 5 0 2.29

KORU Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 24.49%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $4.32, suggesting a potential upside of 100.85%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than KORU Medical Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $33.65 million 6.77 -$6.07 million ($0.08) -61.50 Health Catalyst $306.58 million 0.50 -$69.50 million ($1.59) -1.35

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Health Catalyst”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KORU Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -9.49% -22.43% -13.86% Health Catalyst -34.05% -6.67% -3.21%

Summary

Health Catalyst beats KORU Medical Systems on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

