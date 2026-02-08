Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL) vs. Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Head to Head Analysis

Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL – Get Free Report) and Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Bollinger Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bollinger Industries alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bollinger Industries and Twin Vee PowerCats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A Twin Vee PowerCats -94.19% -65.04% -51.23%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Bollinger Industries has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bollinger Industries and Twin Vee PowerCats, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bollinger Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Twin Vee PowerCats 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bollinger Industries and Twin Vee PowerCats”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twin Vee PowerCats $14.39 million 0.22 -$11.05 million ($6.68) -0.21

Bollinger Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twin Vee PowerCats.

About Bollinger Industries

(Get Free Report)

Bollinger Industries, Inc. operates as a consumer products company in the United States and internationally. It offers flashlights and other lighting solutions under the NEBO brand name; pocketknives, pocket tools, and everyday carry gadgets under the TRUE brand name; pest defense products under the Skeeter Hawk brand; lights, lasers, and optics under the iPROTEC name; personal heating products under the THAW brand name; and power banks under the HALO brand name. The company offers products through retail stores and online shopping sites, as well as through its own website. Bollinger Industries, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Roanoke, Texas.

About Twin Vee PowerCats

(Get Free Report)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise. The Gas-Powered Boats segment manufactures boats that use fuel. The Electric Boat and Development segment designs fully electric boats through Forza X1 Inc. The Franchise segment deals with developing a standard product offering that is sold for franchise. The company was founded by Roger Dunshee in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Bollinger Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bollinger Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.