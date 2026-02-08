Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Holdings Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,644 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $98,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,290,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,118,201,000 after buying an additional 449,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,461,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,748,000 after purchasing an additional 110,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $629,431,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,534,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,904 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3,051.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,472,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $81.01 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — Crown Castle topped AFFO/FFO and revenue consensus (FFO $1.12 vs. $1.07 estimate) and flagged stronger services revenue growth, which supports near?term cash flow expectations.

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and revenue surprises reinforced by multiple outlets reporting beats — these beats likely underpin buying interest and justify the stock strength despite other headwinds.

Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and investor presentation are available (earnings call transcript & slides); investors should review guidance details and management's outlook for EBITDA, capital allocation and DISH exposure to assess longer?term impact.

Negative Sentiment: Banks and analysts broadly trimmed price targets this week (examples: Citi to $106 from $110, Goldman to $95 from $105, HSBC to $88.40 from $107, BMO to $91), and several firms moved ratings toward neutral/hold — these cuts signal reduced near?term upside in street models and are pressuring sentiment.

Negative Sentiment: Management issued softer EBITDA guidance and announced job cuts; media noted the stock dipped on that news — weaker guidance increases execution risk and could limit multiple expansion.

Negative Sentiment: External tenant risk remains (reports discuss DISH-related uncertainty/default risk affecting tower demand), a macro/regulatory or tenant?specific shock could weigh on occupancy and cash flow.

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Crown Castle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.61.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

