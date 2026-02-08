Head-To-Head Analysis: Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) vs. Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Uber Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and Bright Mountain Media”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $52.02 billion 2.99 $9.86 billion $4.71 15.88 Bright Mountain Media $56.68 million 0.02 -$17.02 million ($0.08) -0.07

Uber Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Bright Mountain Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Uber Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies 19.33% 43.63% 19.24% Bright Mountain Media -23.00% N/A -34.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Uber Technologies and Bright Mountain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 1 7 33 1 2.81 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $104.94, indicating a potential upside of 40.30%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Risk and Volatility

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 124.25, suggesting that its stock price is 12,325% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Bright Mountain Media on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services. The Delivery segment allows to search for and discover restaurants to grocery, alcohol, convenience, and other retails; order a meal or other items; and Uber direct, a white-label Delivery-as-a-Service for retailers and restaurants, as well as advertising. The Freight segment manages transportation and logistics network, which connects shippers and carriers in digital marketplace including carriers upfronts, pricing, and shipment booking; and provides on-demand platform to automate logistics end-to-end transactions for small-and medium-sized business to global enterprises. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services. The company serves advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

