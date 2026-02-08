Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Griffin Securities set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $28.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $826.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Carney sold 13,866 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $307,547.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,574.14. This trade represents a 35.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a publicly traded provider of career-focused post-secondary vocational education in the United States. Operating under the Lincoln Tech and Lincoln Culinary Institute brands, the company delivers hands-on technical instruction across high-growth industries. Its mission centers on equipping students with practical skills and industry credentials designed to meet employer needs.

The company’s program offerings span automotive technology, skilled trades, health sciences, information technology, culinary arts and public safety.

