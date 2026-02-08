iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Holdings Trimmed by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,781 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 201,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,605,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 194,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,252,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,126,000 after buying an additional 53,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

