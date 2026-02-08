Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes $585,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 21,713 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,015,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $155.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $142.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $155.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

