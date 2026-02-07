Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) were down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.5014 and last traded at $0.5460. Approximately 732,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,501% from the average daily volume of 45,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5718.

Recruiter.com Group Trading Up 10.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc (NASDAQ:RCRT) operates a digital recruitment marketplace designed to connect employers with a network of independent recruiters, staffing firms and in-house talent acquisition professionals. The company’s technology-driven platform streamlines the hiring process for businesses of all sizes, enabling organizations to access on-demand recruiting expertise, manage candidate pipelines and leverage data analytics to improve hiring outcomes.

The company offers a range of talent acquisition solutions, including on-demand and full-service recruiting, contingent staffing, and managed recruitment process outsourcing (RPO).

