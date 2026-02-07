LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.66 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 113,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 31,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on LNSR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LENSAR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNSR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LENSAR in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial increased its holdings in LENSAR by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 168,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LENSAR by 2.8% in the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 4.9% during the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

LENSAR, Inc, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is a medical technology company specializing in advanced laser systems for ophthalmic surgery. Its flagship product, the LENSAR Laser System, combines proprietary three-dimensional imaging with precision-guided femtosecond laser delivery to perform critical steps in cataract procedures, including capsulotomy creation, lens fragmentation and corneal incisions.

Founded in 2005, LENSAR has concentrated its research and development efforts on enhancing surgical accuracy and patient outcomes in cataract treatment.

