KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR) Trading Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Get Free Report) were down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 4,387,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 809% from the average daily volume of 482,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF Trading Up 2.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 436.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 113,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,245,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 739,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF

The KraneShares SSE STAR Market 50 Index ETF (KSTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of the top 50 companies by market-cap that are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) Science and Technology Innovation Board. KSTR was launched on Jan 27, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

