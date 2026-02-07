Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.62. 58,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 69,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57.
Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0887 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%.
The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
