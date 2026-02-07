Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.62. 58,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 69,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0887 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 202,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 76,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,392,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,652,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 24,591 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

