Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Trading Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) was down 11.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.1050. Approximately 594,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,921,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOGZ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dogness (International) in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dogness (International) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dogness (International) has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Dogness (International) Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dogness (International) by 687.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dogness (International) by 106,624.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Dogness (International) Corporation is a provider of pet health and lifestyle products that focuses on smart and interactive solutions for companion animals. The company designs, manufactures and markets a range of pet care products that integrate technology to enhance monitoring, feeding, exercise and enrichment for dogs and cats. Its product portfolio caters to pet owners seeking automated, data-driven tools to support pet well-being and owner convenience.

The company’s offerings include automatic pet feeders and water fountains equipped with programmable schedules, smartphone connectivity and real-time portion controls.

