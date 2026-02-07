Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.95 and last traded at C$16.95, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

Stingray Group Stock Down 2.9%

The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45.

About Stingray Group

(Get Free Report)

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment. The company generates maximum revenue from the Broadcasting and commercial music segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.