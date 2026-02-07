Celestica (TSE:CLS) Trading 5.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$413.71 and last traded at C$397.50. Approximately 394,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 617,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$376.51.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$183.00.
Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 5.028804 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses. CCS segment that derives majority revenue consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets.
