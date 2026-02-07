Celestica (TSE:CLS) Trading 5.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$413.71 and last traded at C$397.50. Approximately 394,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 617,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$376.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$183.00.

Get Celestica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica

Celestica Stock Up 4.7%

The stock has a market cap of C$48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$423.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$375.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 4.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 5.028804 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses. CCS segment that derives majority revenue consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.