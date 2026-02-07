Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 913,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 343,441 shares.The stock last traded at $25.08 and had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Boerse from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Boerse to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Boerse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.52.

Deutsche Börse AG is a Germany?based provider of marketplace infrastructure, trading technology and post?trade services to the global financial industry. The company operates electronic trading platforms and derivatives markets, offers clearing and settlement services, and supplies market data, analytics and index products to investment banks, brokers, asset managers and listed companies.

Key businesses within the group include electronic equity trading via the Xetra trading system, derivatives trading through the Eurex exchange, and post?trade and custody services provided by Clearstream.

