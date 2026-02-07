Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $10.10. Shanghai Electric Group shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 518 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. is a leading Chinese state?owned enterprise specializing in the design, research and development, manufacture and sale of power generation and industrial equipment. Founded in 2004 through the consolidation of several historic Shanghai?based manufacturing entities, the company has roots dating back to early electrical apparatus production in the mid?20th century. Shanghai Electric operates as a vertically integrated supplier, providing key components and turnkey solutions for power plants, industrial facilities and infrastructure projects.

The company’s principal product lines include steam and gas turbines, boilers, generators and auxiliary equipment for thermal and nuclear power stations.

