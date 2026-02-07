Shipping Stocks To Consider – February 4th

Viking, Almonty Industries, and Scorpio Tankers are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, or manage cargo vessels and provide maritime freight-transport services across segments such as container, dry bulk, tanker, and LNG shipping. Their earnings and share prices are highly cyclical and sensitive to global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel and shipbuilding costs, fleet supply/demand, and regulatory changes, which can make them volatile but occasionally high-yielding in upcycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

