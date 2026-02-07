Soundwatch Capital LLC Sells 53,595 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Soundwatch Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 81.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,595 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 108,068 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT opened at $105.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $75.43 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage. MOAT was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.