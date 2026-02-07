Corning Incorporated $GLW Stake Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $534,936,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 748.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,169,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,948 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,407,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Corning by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,683,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,860. The trade was a 55.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 55,945 shares of company stock valued at $6,072,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $122.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $122.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

