A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. $AZ is Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the period. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions comprises approximately 1.7% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. owned 0.95% of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 450,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 423,956 shares during the last quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. grew its position in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 137,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Price Performance

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions had a negative net margin of 488.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.58%.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts. It offers Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

Further Reading

