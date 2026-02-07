New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Centuri Holdings, Inc. $CTRI

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Free Report) by 3,300.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,523 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Centuri worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Centuri by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Centuri by 288.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centuri by 238.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Centuri by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Centuri by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CTRI opened at $28.95 on Friday. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 965.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Centuri ( NYSE:CTRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Centuri had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $848.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centuri Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christian Brown sold 7,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $174,217.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,089 shares in the company, valued at $541,401.39. This represents a 24.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,488,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $74,999,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 14,336,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,224,946. This represents a 32.16% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Centuri from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Centuri from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Centuri from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centuri in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

Centuri Construction Group, Inc (NYSE: CTRI) is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

